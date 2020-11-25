Domestic violence doesn’t take a holiday

As the holiday season gets underway, domestic violence cases rise. Counselors offer advice for those finding themselves in a violent situation.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The holiday season may be getting underway but domestic violence does not take a holiday, so says counselors with the Victims Resource Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Counselors tell Eyewitness News domestic calls are down this year because they believe victims are at home with the perpetrator.

Andy Mehalshick speaks to counselors who offer advice for anyone who may be in a domestic violence situation and talk about resources that are available 24-7 on later editions of Eyewitness News.

