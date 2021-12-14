LACKAWANNA/ SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holiday season is a joyous time for many.

But for victims of domestic violence, this time of year isn’t full of Christmas cheer. Domestic violence doesn’t take a holiday and neither does the Women’s Resource Center. This organization helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties.

“Domestic violence, of course, unfortunately, happens year-round. What people might not realize around the holidays is that domestic violence is about access,” Women’s Resource Center executive director Peg Ruddy said.

Ruddy says domestic abuse increases during the holiday season as families and couples spend more time together at home. The stress of the season can also lead abusive partners to rationalize and justify their violence.

“Abusers are very manipulative. And they use the holiday stress, if you will, or alcohol, as an excuse to to further abuse,” Ruddy said.

The center’s 24-hour crisis hotline is always on and can help victims no matter what day or holiday it is.

“If you are in need, you can call the hotline and you’ll be on the phone with a trained counselor advocate who will be able to assist with whatever is going on,” Crisis and Advocacy Services director Anna Faramelli said.

Advocates say if you think someone close to you might be a victim of domestic abuse, let them know you’re there for them and willing to help or listen.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the Women’s Resource Center free and confidential hotline at 1-800-257-5765.