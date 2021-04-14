Dog used on Day Five of search for missing Monroe County man

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another intense day of searching for a missing man in Monroe County.

72-year-old Ronald Nicholas was last seen a week ago walking his dog near Brady’s Lake. Wednesday, search crews used two new tactics, including Nicholas’ dog who was found yesterday.

Day five of the search for the 72-year-old who went missing with his dog and crews are beginning to run out of places to look. After Wednesday, police will regroup and try a different approach.

Police told Eyewitness News scuba teams used sonar to search for any sign of Ronald Nicholas in the water at Brady’s Lake and found nothing. His daughter Sandra Snyder holds on to hope by remembering what he taught her.

“He said no matter what happens, if you’re ever in a situation, you get taken or something, you fight. And you keep fighting and when you’re done fighting you fight even harder. I remembered that today because I really hope he takes his own advice and fights for us because we’re not going to stop,” Snyder said.

Since Saturday, multiple police and fire departments and emergency services conducted an exhaustive search of Brady’s Lake and surrounding game lands from the air and from the ground. Nicholas’s pickup truck was found in the parking lot by the lake.

The biggest development came on Tuesday when Nicholas’ dog Cole walked across the dam at Brady’s Lake right up to the command center. Police worked with Cole until nightfall, hoping he would lead them to his owner. Wednesday morning, they put a GPS on Cole to track his path.

“He showed us a route and it made total sense. it lines up with things that we believed to be true,” Snyder said.

One thing that didn’t quite make sense to search and rescue teams? Cole was perfectly clean when he turned up despite it raining for two days while he was missing.

Nicholas’ family believes Nicholas and Cole must have sought shelter at some point and there’s a chance Nicholas could still be there. Snyder is asking anyone who owns property near Brady’s Lake to check.

“That shelter could possibly be in your backyard so if you could just maybe check that out for us, that tidbit is very powerful. That’s a lot of ground covered,” Snyder said.

Snyder has been so strong through this. She went home to New York Wednesday afternoon but she’s been here all week helping with the search. She says Nicholas may look disheveled or confused.

If you see Nicholas or have any information please call 911.