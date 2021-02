FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Freeland, Luzerne County, some good news following Monday’s fire that had a family searching for missing pets.

A dog that ran away from the fire was found Wednesday. Luzerne County Pet Rescue says, ‘Stumps’ was found as workers were removing snow from the street nearby.

The dog was reunited with the family unharmed. The family was displaced after a fire swept through the upper levels of their double-block home on Washington Street.