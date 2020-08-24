Dog given second chance at life after rescue

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A dog makes a miraculous recovery after being dumped in the road and shot, thanks to a group of volunteers who refused to give up. The group managed to save her and there is a special meaning behind her new name.

The dog’s name is Phoenix. A fitting name for a dog who beat the odds and was given a second chance.

“As a team we came up with the name Phoenix for her to be named when we got to the emergency vet in the morning,” said Tara Fuls, who helped save Phoenix.

When Phoenix’s story began, it seemed like humans had only failed her, until she crossed paths with Fuls who spotted her in the middle of the street, last Sunday.

“She was scared and we had a feeling she had been dumped. She seemed to be feverishly searching for her humans,” Fuls said.

Fuls got in touch with Hound Hunters of NEPA for help. She kept a close eye on the dog and left food out in the meantime. Tuesday evening, Fuls and Christine Cahill from Hound Hunters tracked the dog up a nearby hill, and heard a gunshot, followed by the dog’s agonizing scream. They saw the dog limp away and disappear.

“She went into hiding,” Fuls said.

More people in the community joined in the search, including Delaware Water Gap and Shawnee firefighters.

“Under no circumstances was that the time to give up, that’s when we pushed harder,” Fuls said.

Finally after six days and severe weather, volunteers found the dog here where they had set a trap. She was seriously injured and very scared.

They rushed her to the vet. She was shot in the chest with a rifle, but the bullet bounced out.

Volunteers took her to Awsom for bloodwork and follow-up care. The group never gave up on her, and thanks to their kindness, Phoenix will be just fine.

“She has literally risen from ashes and has a new chance at a life where she is appreciated deeply,” Fuls said.

The case is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg. Phoenix wasn’t chipped.

Phoenix is now at Awsom, where she will be adopted by one of her rescuers.