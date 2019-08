(WBRE/WYOU) — After dropping her dog off at the groomers, a Florida woman got back something she didn’t expect.

Last month, the owner of a golden doodle was looking to get her dog a cut. But Lola came out with dyed green eyebrows and pink ears.

The owner, of course, contacted the salon for a full refund. As for the groomer? She said it was all a big misunderstanding.