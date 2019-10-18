Dog Attack Victim Speaks About Attack

(WBRE/WYOU) — The victim of a vicious dog attack that occurred earlier this week in Plymouth still has a lot of unanswered questions. Plymouth Police say they now know who owns the dogs.

Plymouth Police say the owners of the two pit bulls were identified at 9 Friday morning by the Luzerne County Dog Warden. Both dogs were found in Dallas Township on the 17th.

“And I had to crawl on my hands and knees to get into my house and thank God my neighbor came for lunch and she shooed the dogs off so I could get in,” attack victim Marge Scott said.

It was a day 83-year-old Marge Scott would never forget. Tuesday afternoon, Scott was leaving her house to go out to the car when two pit bulls came dashing down Girard Street in Plymouth.

That’s when one of the dogs bit Scott, leaving her with two puncture marks on her knee along with other bites on her thigh and calf. Today, she’s afraid to step outside of her home.

“I know I lost a lot of blood. It was all over my steps and everything. I’m in fear of going out because I have to do all the errands myself,” Scott said.

And she thanks everyone involved with helping her, knowing it could have ended much worse.

“I want to thank all the people that helped me. I was never so glad and I have a disabled husband, and I am his caretaker, so I got to get myself in shape,” Scott said.

As many questions remain about why the dogs were let loose, Scott is hoping the owners will take precautions to prevent this from happening again.

“I don’t want to press any charges. I’m not that kind of person. But I don’t want to see anybody else get injured,” Scott said.

Scott told Eyewitness News she is hoping to get her stitches out next week and is just happy to be alive.

“So thankful. I’m just so thankful,” Scott said.

Eyewitness News also spoke with the Luzerne County SPCA and they did not have the dogs at their kennel. The Luzerne County Dog Warden declined an interview with Eyewitness News.

Anyone with more information about the dog attack is urged to contact Plymouth Police.