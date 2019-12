(WBRE/WYOU) — A dog helps save a life after flames destroyed a home in Lackawanna County.

Firefighters were called in about 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. One person was at home at the time. He says his dog woke him, only to find smoke and flames in the living room.

The man and his dog were able to get out and get to a neighbor’s house to call for help. A state police fire marshal is searching for the cause.