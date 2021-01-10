Doctors worry about amount of screen time kids receive while e-learning

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — While e-learning is keeping students home and socially distant, pediatricians are worried kids are missing out on some important interactions involved with a child’s health.

They’re worried increased screen time leads children to miss out on brain-enriching activities– affecting brain development. As for older kids, a key concern is lack of social interaction with friends and hobbies that provide value and some self-worth.

Doctors also say more patients have increased weight gain over the last six months.

“Think about walking to a bus stop every day, walking between classes everyday, going to recess, going to after school hobbies and sports… that is a significant amount of calories that probably aren’t being replicated at home,” pediatrician Dr. Tony Giaquinta said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children over the age of two receive no more than two hours of screen time a day.