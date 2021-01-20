Doctor says 12-year-old boy is ‘clearly a victim of child torture’

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police were dispatched to a residence in Wyoming for a 12-year-old boy who claimed he was being abused. Now, a man and woman are facing criminal charges.

Back in November of 2020, police say the victim walked to a home in Wyoming barefoot and in his pajamas. The residents called 911 for help.

According to the criminal complaint, he claimed to have been sleeping in a closet, was beaten and forced to stand in a corner everyday.

Police say, the boy explained to investigators that when he was bad, he had to stand in the corner from “sunrise to sunset,” and had to use “Pull-Ups” diapers to go to the bathroom.

Police also say he had been previously beaten for trying to get cereal when he was hungry.

Upon medical examination, the doctor said the boy is “clearly a victim of child torture.”

Arika Dixon, was arrested and facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child, harassment, aggravated assault and other related charges.

Seith Dawson, has also been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and other related charges.

Nicole Rogers will have more on this story on later editions of Eyewitness News.