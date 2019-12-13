Do You Have What it Takes to be a Survivor? Auditions on Friday

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Bright and early on Friday morning people were lining up.. in hopes for a chance to audition for CBS’s show, Survivor.

Charles Sachetta of Bloomfield New Jersey told us why he is there

“A unique experience and just see what my body can handle and also be sassy on TV which is funny.”

“I got here at 5 o’clock in the morning. And there was a lot of people already waiting here but we couldn’t stand in line so we had to wait in the lobby and it was kind of nice. As we waited in the lobby we got to know a lot of people.” said Jeannie Gayer, Merrimack, New York.

Jeannie Gayer is a super fan who’s tried out for the show several times.

“This has been my dream for the longest, longest time you have no idea. You know what, you never give up. Today I call it my dream day. Today is the day I follow my dream.”

Others just saw an opportunity they knew they couldn’t miss.

“I was working over in New York and I’m on my way home so. So you kind of figured Pit Stop Along the Way? Yeah I figures take the opportunity while it’s here.” said Bill Edwards, of Youngstown, Ohio

Marcis Scroger, from Rochester New York, came straight from his last college final to see if he has.. what it takes.

“I finished my finals last night so we spent the night in a hotel, finished the drive this morning to come here. So it’s exciting.

These contestant hopefuls from all over survived their treck to the Poconos.

Now they hope to survive their audition.. and be the next survivor.

The auditions started at 10 a.m. and will be going until 2 p.m. here at Mount Airy Casino Event Center.