AUBURN BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUTNY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A “do not consume water advisory” has been posted for the town of Auburn, Schuylkill County until further notice.

The town municipal authority issues the advisory because of vandalism at the water storage tank.

They say it may take several days to get the results from the water samples to verify that the water is safe for consumption.

The town says it will notify customers when tests are complete and the water is certified safe.