Ditching smartphones for ‘dumb phones’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Spending too much time on your smart phone? You’re not alone.

Experts say there’s a growing demand for ‘dumb phones’ like “vintage” or simple “prepaid” phones. One company is also experimenting with a “light phone,” with minimum features.

People who ditched their smartphone say it’s made them feel more connected to loved ones. If you want to check on how much time you’re spending on your smartphone, there’s a feature on I-phones called “screen time” that allows you to track your use and set limits.

On Android devices, it’s called “digital well being”.