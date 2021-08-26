District welcomes community to new Wilkes-Barre Area High School

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An open house was held Thursday for the new Wilkes-Barre Area High School building.







After a feasibility study, the district opted to construct one new high school in Plains Township in January 2018. The design of the new building commenced shortly after.

Contracts were awarded for construction and crews broke ground in April.





The new building features a vaulted main entrance to welcome the Wolfpack community. Special features of the building include a main gymnasium with a vaulted track, a state-of-the-art auditorium with a seating capacity for more than 1,200 spectators, a STEM academy, Creative Performance Arts Academy, Business Academy, Learning Commons and a Wellness and Fitness Center.

