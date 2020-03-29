Distillery manufactures hand sanitizer

Coronavirus Response

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – LBC Distillery shifted its business model from making rum, gin and vodka to manufacture hand sanitizer.

Jonathan Lang began making the sanitizer just a few days ago in his small distillery.

The hand sanitizer is packaged in tiny little liquor bottles.

Mr. Lang began selling the hand sanitizer this afternoon for $2.75 per bottle tax included.

He also donated several bottles to Nanticoke Fire Company.

