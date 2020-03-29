Distillery manufactures hand sanitizer

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – LBC Distillery shifted its business model from making rum, gin and vodka to manufacture hand sanitizer.
Jonathan Lang began making the sanitizer just a few days ago in his small distillery.
The hand sanitizer is packaged in tiny little liquor bottles.
Mr. Lang began selling the hand sanitizer this afternoon for $2.75 per bottle tax included.
He also donated several bottles to Nanticoke Fire Company.
Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller will explain how the effort helps the community tonight on Eyewitness News at 6.