Dispute over parking escalates into gun shots fired in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police are investigating an incident after neighbors say they heard four or five gunshots around 2:00 p.m. on North Washington Street.

Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay says the incident centers on an argument over a parking issue where a man’s car was blocked in by another car.

The man allegedly got into an argument with the owner of that car and as he was driving away, a neighbor yelled to him that they had the license plate number.

The man then fired a shot in the neighbors direction.

Police say nobody was injured.