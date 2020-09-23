Dispute over parking escalates into gun shots fired in Wilkes-Barre

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police are investigating an incident after neighbors say they heard four or five gunshots around 2:00 p.m. on North Washington Street.

Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay says the incident centers on an argument over a parking issue where a man’s car was blocked in by another car.

The man allegedly got into an argument with the owner of that car and as he was driving away, a neighbor yelled to him that they had the license plate number.

The man then fired a shot in the neighbors direction.

Police say nobody was injured.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos