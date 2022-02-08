Discussions continue about proposed parking plan in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parking is scarce in the winter with many streets covered in heaps of snow and ice.

But an area mayor says he may have a solution to help residents get a spot close to home. Discussions continue about the idea that would give property owners the option to reserve an on-street parking space in Hazleton.

Hazleton residents voiced their opinions during a city council work session at City Hall Tuesday night. The topic of discussion was Mayor Jeff Cusat’s reserved parking program proposal.

“We agreed to take requests to see if the public would be interested in a program like this,” Mayor Cusat said.

The initiative would give property owners the option to reserve an on-street parking space for $10 a month or $120 per year.

“We want to be very specific to one address, a 20-foot spot in front of your house, with a sign,” Mayor Cusat said.

He says the fee covers the cost of installing poles and signage.

“We decided you would have to be the owner of the property, because of rental units, there might be two or three in the building, each property will only be allowed one spot, so therefore the only fair way to do it is have the building owner apply and he would decide what he wants to do with that spot,” Mayor Cusat said.

Police officers and parking enforcement would respond to complaints if someone parks in a spot that doesn’t belong to them.

“This is a bigger war because you’re going to have somebody who paid for a parking spot, and one of their neighbors, maybe not knowingly, parks in it or somebody from out of town who comes in and parks there, you’re gonna have a battle,” Council Member Jack Mundie said.

Council members expressed mixed emotions on the plan that’s still evolving.

“There’s pros and cons, I mean, you’re certainly not going to have enough parking anyway in certain areas of the city where we have a lot of people, and we have people putting chairs out and putting cones out so it’s an issue. Just worried about we’re going to do it, we’re going to have a lot of signs,” City Council President Jim Perry said.

“Parking is at a minimum in the city, which is a big problem. Residents parking by their houses, you have businesses, so I think it’s a good idea but I think what we need to do is have public meetings, get the public involved,” Council Member Tony Colombo said.

Mayor Cusat says once the public weighs in, they’ll have a better idea of how to move forward.

To learn more, head to hazletoncity.org.