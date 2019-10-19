Discussing pain and opioids

(WBRE/WYOU) — An interesting discussion was held Saturday morning on caring for patients with pain and the use of opioids.

The discussion took a look at physicians prescribing opioids for pain and avoiding legal consequences. They also discussed best practices in prescribing medicine, especially opioids.

The event was hosted by the Opioid Recovery Coalition and Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. The panel included doctors, medical staff and law enforcement.

“It is all hands on deck. It is not one particular expert that is ever going to solve this problem. It is going to mean that we are all going to have to work together, break down silos and come up with a solution and at least chip away at the problem,” Mark Powell, Lackawanna County District Attorney said.

Eyewitness News anchor Mark Hiller was the moderator for Saturday’s event.