Discussing Key Issues

(WBRE/WYOU) — It was a day to talk about the key issues facing businesses across Luzerne County and beyond.

Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce held its annual legislative breakfast, but it was much more than eggs, bacon and coffee. It was all about helping businesses thrive and improving the quality of life in our area.

The main table at Genetti’s Hotel and Conference Center was a who’s who of state lawmakers and Luzerne County officials. The people at these tables come from a wide spectrum of the business community. Some are business owners, others represent companies or work for non-profits. Some of these folks work for colleges and universities.

“Oh, this is incredibly important anytime you get business and community leaders together in a room really talking about all the critical issues in the area. It really provides an opportunity for us to really focus on them, spend some time on them and come up with some action plans to resolve them,” Wico Van Genderen, president of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce said.

Eyewitness News reporter Andy Mehalshick had the great honor to moderate the discussion which covered a wide range of topics including quality of life in this area, transportation, education, and job creation.

“We get to talk about where our areas of expertise are, what we can do to help out our businesses. What we do to grow jobs, transportation infrastructure. All the stuff of why we’re here to be able to have that open dialogue and discuss about what we’re able to do in Harrisburg,” Representative Aaron Kaufer (R) – Luzerne County said.

“We need to know their concerns. We need to know what works and what doesn’t work. We need to know what they need to better their problems,” Representative Eddie Day Pashinski (D) – Luzerne County said.

Tom Makowski works for an engineering firm.

“To bring the business community together with the legislators and the county officials to talk about the issues that are important it’s just absolutely essential for the future of our community,” Makowski said.

Beth Archer is a grant writer for Misericordia University.

“We are very connected with our lawmakers and everything they do really affects our students our whole student body and all faculty and staff,” Archer said.

The event and discussions were scheduled to last about 40 minutes but it lasted for more than 90 minutes because of the number of topics discussed among lawmakers and county officials.

Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce holds other outreach programs throughout the year, all of which are designed to help the business community succeed.