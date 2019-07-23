Discover a Hidden Gem: Lake Lacawac

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Thirteen thousand years ago a lake was formed by a glacier creating one of the area’s natural hidden gems. But it takes a lot to keep the lake well-preserved. Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead takes us to Lake Lacawac for more.

It’s hard to imagine that thousands of years ago, glaciers stood — where we now call home. These glaciers shaped our area including the historic Lacawac Sanctuary.

“People are like why is this area so rocky? It’s because those glaciers dropped those boulders as they were receding. And so it’s important to study that and teach the public about what happened so many years ago in this region,” said Craig Lukatch, President Lacawac Sanctuary

One national natural landmark in our area is Lake Lacawac — which was formed by glaciers years ago.

The water has to be protected to keep it clean.

“We allow no outside watercraft in it. We basically have no motorized boats, we basically use rowboats and canoes in the lake. And the most important thing is that we control the entire watershed so we control what can flow into the lake actually,” said Lukatch.

But some issues are arising due — in part — to climate change.

“We’ve studying the lake since 1966 and we’ve realized the surface temperatures are rising and we noticed this with comparing it with lakes across the world, that their lakes are also rising in surface temperatures as well,” noted Lutatch.

This can cause problems for those who enjoy all that lakes have to offer.

“It affects the fish, and then ultimately people who fish in lakes, the water, the plant life, stuff like that. So it really does have an overall effect on the whole dynamic of the way a lake is made up” explains Lutatch,

Experts say by leaving only your footprint visitors can protect the earth and natural beauties. Lake Lacawac.

“To be a good earth steward you need to understand what water quality is and how to protect the natural resources around us” sums up Lukatch.

If you would like to learn more about protecting lakes They have a “harmful algal blooms event” on August third at 1 p-m.