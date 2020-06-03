Disaster declaration renewed, stay-at-home order expires June 4

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with members of the media at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Wolf is attacking local elected officials making plans to reopen in defiance of his shutdown orders as cowards deserting the pandemic battlefield. Wolf threatened Monday, May 11, 2020 to block aid to rebellious counties in an escalating political fight over his administration’s handling of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf has renewed the 90-day disaster declaration that provides for increased support to state agencies involved in the continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery for the state during reopening.

It was scheduled to expire Thursday, June 4th.

“Pennsylvanians have done a tremendous job flattening the curve and case numbers continue to decrease,” Governor Wolf said in a statement. “Renewing the disaster declaration helps state agencies with resources and supports as we continue mitigation and recovery.”

Governor Wolf also announced the stay-at-home order would expire at 11:59 p.m on June 4th. The stay-at-home order was in effect for counties in the red phase.

“As phased reopening continues and all 67 counties are either in the yellow or green phase by Friday, we will no longer have a stay-at-home order in effect,” Wolf said. “I remind Pennsylvanians that yellow means caution and even in the green phase everyone needs to take precautions to keep themselves and their communities healthy.”