Diocese of Scranton changes policy on wearing masks

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Just days after the Diocese of Scranton announced how it would ease some pandemic restrictions, it’s revising its policy yet again.

Those who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks in church. Those who are not vaccinated are still required to wear them but can remove them for Holy Communion.

Priests and deacons will still wear masks when distributing Communion. Pews will no longer be marked for social distancing but worshippers are asked to be mindful of spacing.

