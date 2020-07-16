Diocese of Allentown: In-person classes to resume in August

ALLENTOWN (WBRE/WYOU) – Students in the Diocese of Allentown will return to in-person classes when schools reopen in late August, the diocese has announced.

According to the website, the schools will implement new health and safety procedures, including sanitization of school buildings.

“We are working to make each of our schools as safe as we possibly can,” said Dr. Brooke Tesché, Chancellor of Catholic Education. “It’s time to welcome everyone back to class.”

Students, faculty and staff will be required to wear masks when social distancing is not applicable.

The diocese says that each school has created a health and safety plan that is to be reviewed by the Diocesan Office of Education. The plans will then be posted on each school website and communicated to students and parents by each school principal.

The website also states that the decision to return to school in-person is based on the expectation that Pennsylvania will remain in the ‘green phase’ of the coronavirus response. Diocese schools have reportedly drawn up contingency plans in the event the state moves back into the ‘yellow’ or ‘red phases.’

The Diocese’s Catholic schools serve 9,700 students in seven high schools, 27 elementary schools and three special learning centers in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton and Schuylkill counties.