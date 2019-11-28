Dinner is served at the Salvation Army in Hazleton

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In Hazleton, the Salvation Army hosted its annual Thanksgiving community dinner.

Several hundred families took part in the event. The food and beverages are provided by community donations and regional food pantries. Organizers say it the gathering provides companionship for folks who might otherwise be alone during the holiday

“Well, we know that the Hazleton community is in need of lots of food, lots of assistance. So our mission at the Salvation Army is to serve the community. We are inspired by God to reach out and help people who are hungry especially at holiday time they need extra help,” said Lt Stephanie Morales, Commanding Officer-Salvation Army Hazleton.

The Salvation Army says they can always use donations of food or funds to help provide holiday meals as well as meals throughout the year.