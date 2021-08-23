Dingmans Ferry man sentenced in overdose death

DINGMANS FERRY, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Dingmans Ferry man has been sentenced for selling drugs to a man, in 2019, who later died of an overdose.

According to a press release, on December 2, 2017, Kyle Piekenbrock, who is now 29, was found unconscious in a car with a syringe and two bricks of heroin. On February 1, 2018, Piekenbrock was arrested on an outstanding warrant where he was found in possession of 33 bags of heroin.

Exactly one year later, police arrested Piekenbrock on charges including drug delivery resulting in death of another man.

Piekenbrock will serve 7 years to 14 years in a state correctional facility and fined $6,000 for the crimes of drug delivery resulting in death and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled or counterfeit substance.