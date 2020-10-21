Dimming the lights on the Wilkes-Barre skyline

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Work began Wednesday morning to bring down the Citizens Bank sign on top of the former Citizens Bank building in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

It will take about 3 days to take the letters down completely. Its lease agreement was up and was not renewed. The contractor said it’s been here for at least ten years. There are no plans yet on what it will be replaced with but talks are in place.

