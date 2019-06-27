Digital Exclusive: Local Woman to Swim Bonifacio Channel

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local woman is making a splash in Danville. April Warrick is pursuing her dream of swimming across the Bonifacio Channel in Europe. It’s a fifteen kilometer swim from Sardinia, Italy, to Corsica, France. Warrick says she decided to do the swim because she wants to push herself.



“I think it’s something that I have to do for myself. Mostly. Otherwise I’ll constantly be thinking about what if. And why not?” she said.​​

She says she has a certain goal in mind for her upcoming swim. ​​

“The fastest record time is from a guy from Switzerland and he did it in three hours and thirty eight minutes. So I’m hoping to beat that record,” she said.​​

Warrick has done other long distance open water swims before, including the Maryland Freedom Swim and the Great Chesapeake Bay Swim. But she says her favorite swim was from Alcatraz Island to San Francisco – a feat she has done twice.

​​ “Just being in the water and looking back at the rock and knowing that people tried to escape from there years ago. And the water was better than prison. And some of them I think probably made it,” she said.​​

Warrick has been swimming for most of her life, but she says the first time she swam in open water was a life changing experience.

​​ “It was like something in my head just like clicked, and it was like ‘oh I’m supposed to be here. This is what I’m supposed to be doing … It’s you versus nature. There’s no lane lines, there’s no rules. There’s no going back and forth,” she said.​​

To prepare herself for the nine-point-three mile swim, Warrick has been cycling and swimming specifically when she’s tired to build up her endurance. She also started weight training to strengthen her back and arms. When she finally finishes the swim, she says she will be very emotional.

​​ “I think I’m gonna cry. I think it’s gonna be like an overwhelming feeling of ‘I did it’. And I think it’s gonna be cool,” she said.​​

But Warrick’s adventures don’t end just there. She has already planned her next big swims — across the Five Great Lakes in Michigan.​​

“I think the shortest one is in the twenty mile-ish range. And the longest one is fifty five miles,” she said.​​

Warrick will continue to train for the next month and plans to swim across the Bonifacio channel in late July. You can get updates as she tackles the swim on her Facebook page.