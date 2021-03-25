Digital Exclusive: With wedding season approaching, more couples planning ‘micro weddings’

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Rose Smith’s wedding was originally planned for last August.

But she, like many brides, had to change those plans due to the pandemic. Just two weeks after she sent out her wedding invitations, she and her fiancé decided they couldn’t have a big wedding.

“Throughout that whole time, there was a lot of back-and-forth with our wedding vendors, looking for possible different dates, seeing what if, what if this, what if that. So we had about five or six different dates in our back pocket,” said Smith.

Smith got engaged in 2018 and spent the next year planning for her big day. After changing her date twice, she went with a micro-wedding, also referred to as a “minimony,” in December.







“We decided just to do a really small, 20-or-so person wedding at the courthouse and just go to a restaurant for dinner afterwards with our close family,” said Smith.

But even that idea came with challenges.

“A week before the wedding we’re out an officiant. So luckily, we were doing a self-unifying marriage anyway, so we just kind of threw my brother in the role of officiant, which ended up being really special,” said Smith.

Smith says she’s relieved that wedding planning is behind her and she’s thankful to finally be married.

“It was stressful. But I’m really happy that we went through with it and got married and I don’t have to do it again,” said Smith.

Owner of The Dress Lounge in Kingston Jennifer Rushton says this year, brides are embarking on their journey to the alter earlier than expected.

“A lot of 2022 brides and 2023 brides are shopping because the challenge seems as if they couldn’t get dates, so now they’re securing dates even further than one year out,” said Rushton.

Rushton says her gown designers and vendors increased inventory, making it easier for brides to get their dresses whenever they might need them.

“Our brides seem a little bit more excited than they were, versus coming in being stressed about I don’t know if I could have it, things are changing, is my dress going to arrive on time,” said Rushton.

Smith offers this advice for brides-to-be: “Not being able to have your big, huge wedding day that you dreamed about your whole life, it’s not the end of the world. If you just want to marry your best friend and call it a day, it’s okay,” said Smith.

According to The Knot, 96 percent of couples had to change their 2020 wedding plans.