Digital Exclusive: Wilkes-Barre’s ‘Walkitecture’ aims to bring history to life while promoting healthy living

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new initiative launched by the Wilkes-Barre Health Department aims to take you on a journey back in time, while you walk on a scenic route past historical landmarks downtown. It’s called “Wilkes-Barre Walkitecture.”

The first step is installing the free smartphone app. Along the 2.2-mile route, you can view an interactive map with historical pictures and descriptions and learn about the past in real-time. Director of the Wilkes-Barre Health Department Henry Radulski says it’s a way to get people out and moving during the pandemic and promote active lifestyles.





There are historical 23 locations on the route, including 253 South Franklin Street, which is the residence where President Franklin Roosevelt stopped in the 1936 flood.

The program is the product of a Preventative Health and Health Services Block Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

28/22 Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione has more on the initiative in a digital exclusive.