Digital Exclusive: Tips for dealing with spotted lanternflies

This Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, photo shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa.

(WBRE/WYOU) — Spotted lanternflies, a type of invasive insect originally from Asia have hatched and are currently in their immature phase.

Eyewitness News spoke with Amy Korman from Penn State who says now is the time to eradicate them before they’re able to mature and lay eggs.

She says that many local counties have wide scale infestations of the invasive insect. While individual flies have been found in Lackawanna County, it is one of the only local counties without a full scale infestation.

