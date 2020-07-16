Digital Exclusive: Showtime as NEPA comes together

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The beginning of a new era in drive-up rock concerts begins at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Several big names in the NEPA music scene come together as bands volunteer to play and the proceeds from ticket sales, an online auction and GoFundMe will help give back to non-profits and venues that have been stricken by the coronavirus pandemic.

Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Hayes has the lights, camera and rock & roll for a good cause coming up on Eyewitness News at 11.

Your Digital Exclusive will take a look at how the concert kept safe under guidelines and you’ll hear from those on stage, behind it, and in the lot.