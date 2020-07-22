Digital Exclusive: Short film shines light on today’s issues

(WBRE/WYOU) — A local activist’s son and friend went from Division I college athletes in South Carolina to their passion of film making.

Edlewis Cooper, of Scranton, has seen struggles in his life and now advocates for change. It’s the same change highlighted in a short film, The Black Hole, starring his son Cedrick Cooper and directed by his friend Carlton Heard.

Eyewitness News Reporter Kevin Hayes has the story behind the short film and a proud father on coming up on Eyewitness News at 11 and your full Digital Exclusive coming to pahomepage.com.

