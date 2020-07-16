Digital Exclusive: Restrictions have bars, employees fearing the worst

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A new executive order from governor Tom Wolf has many bar owners as well as bartenders scared for their lives.

Local bars who survived the initial phased reopening are now restricted again with capacity and the relative end of bar service, for now.

Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Hayes speaks with a local bartender who explains what employees are thinking through these times. Also checking in with a local bar owner who has played by the rules for months, only to see another threat to business and his staff.

The story tonight on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. and your full Digital Exclusive on PAhomepage.com