Digital Exclusive: Public libraries to play role in online education

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many students are ready to get back to school, but a lot of them will be doing virtual learning either for the first part of the school year or the entirety of it. That’s where libraries come in, more crucial than ever.

“People sometimes question their relevance in the day of the internet, but really find that we’re more relevant than ever for providing factual material and relevant sources to people. We understand that there are going to be a lot of questions and a lot of uncertainty as well as a lot of new ways to do things. The library is going to try and adapt to that as well,” Hazleton Area Public Library executive director Michele Kushmeder said.

We’ll take a look at exactly how libraries and school districts can partner up to make sure that students get the best possible education they can in the day and age we live in.