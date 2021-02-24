Digital Exclusive: PSP Barracks in Wyoming relocated to Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) —State Police troopers of Troop P said goodbye to their barracks in Wyoming, and spent Wednesday at their new location in Hanover Township.

“We’ll make it our home. It’s progress. We need to move with the times and move forward, ” Master Trooper Deanna Piekanski of Troop P said.

This isn’t the first time there will be a State Police Barracks in the Wilkes-Barre area. Trooper Piekanski says there were mixed emotions about the move.

“The orignal Barracks was in Troop B in Wilkes-Barre. And we’re going back to our roots by going coming back to Wilkes-Barre. However there’s a lot of history, a lot of friendships were forged there, so, bittersweet,” Trooper Piekanski said.

The troopers were in the Wyoming Barracks for over 100 years. Trooper Piekanski says it was time to move from the aging building.

“This is a state of the art new building so we feel that we will be able to better meet the needs of the community the members of the community that we serve,” she said.

The new barracks are just off the South Valley Expressway, potentially allowing the troopers to reach an incident faster rather than travel through the traffic of smaller areas.

Linda and Dave Brown of Hanover Township have watched the construction of new building from their backyard over the past two years. They are relieved to the troopers as their new neighbors.

“I feel safer for one thing. I mean we don’t really get a whole lot of traffic up here anyway, but just to know that they are close by in case you need something in a hurry,” Linda Brown said.

Linda says Hanover Township, like other communities, has seen a lot of drug activity.

“I think just their presence there is gonna help. Especially around this particular area. Hopefully it’ll help the whole township,” Brown said.

The older barracks building was also old as it was time for a renovation.