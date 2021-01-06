Digital Exclusive: Presidential historian reacts to Capitol unrest

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local presidential historian is reacting to the mayhem that broke out Wednesday at the United States Capitol.

Larry Cook has been working as a presidential historian for the past three and a half years. He says what is happening at the Capitol is unprecedented.

Cook believes a multitude of factors contributed to the unrest, including frustration over the pandemic during an election year, heightened tensions, and the role social media plays in society.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione talks with Cook in a Digital Exclusive.