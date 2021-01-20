Digital Exclusive: PennDOT responds to safety petition for “Giant’s Despair”, borough discusses next steps

LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Laurel Run Road, also known as “Giant’s Despair” is a steep, dangerous stretch of pavement.

The road is restricted to trucks over 10.5 tons, but locals say truck drivers often ignore the signs and follow GPS down the road anyway, resulting in many accidents.

Locals crafted a petition advocating for more signage and flashing lights to be placed on the hill, that received nearly 2,000 signatures. The petition was backed by many, including Laurel Run Mayor Justin Correll.

On Monday, PennDOT officials responded to the petitioners. While Laurel Run Road is a state road, PennDOT says the municipality is responsible for the cost of the desired signs and lights, that they say can range anywhere between $5,000 to $15,000.

Despite the community efforts, there is disagreement over who is responsible for putting up the signage. On Tuesday, the Borough of Laurel Run held a council meeting to discuss PennDOT’s response.

