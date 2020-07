MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mount Carmel Senior Living Community has started a pen pal program for their residents during the pandemic.

The residents can’t be around their families during the pandemic because they are high risk for contracting COVID-19, so this is a way to keep their spirits up. Staff say they’ve received 1,000 letters from all over the world.

Eyewitness News Reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have more on this in a Digital Exclusive at Pahomepage.com.