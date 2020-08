PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Founders of the non-profit Paint Pittston Pink event announced they have canceled their popular two weeks of events, including their 5K and the Gentleman’s Dash.

The events, normally held late September, were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Money raised from the fundraisers goes to breast cancer research and clinical trials.

Eyewitness News reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have more in a Digital Exclusive.