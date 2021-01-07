Digital Exclusive: PA Court deems ‘Marsy’s Law’ unconstitutional

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania in its majority opinion found the proposed Crime Victim’s Rights Amendment, also known as Marsy’s Law for PA, to be unconstitutional, and declared all votes for the amendment invalid.

The American Civil Liberties Union says that Marsy’s Law violates the single-subject requirement for constitutional amendments per the Pennsylvania Constitution.

Jennifer Riley, the State Director of Marsy’s Law PA, says everything included in the Crime Victim’s Rights Amendment relates to one subject, and that’s crime victim’s rights.

