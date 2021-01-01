Digital Exclusive: Meet the New Year’s babies born across the region

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Local hospitals rang in the new year with very special deliveries on the first day of 2021.

At St. Luke’s, Phylicia Young-Johnson and Tarrell Johnson welcomed baby girl Tevanna Johnson at 12:01 a.m.

Phylicia-Young Johnson and Tarrell Johnson with baby girl Tevanna

At Moses Taylor Hospital, Jamie and Jared Eigen of South Abington welcomed their first child, Bryson Michael, at 12:40 a.m.

Jamie and Jared Eigen with baby boy Bryson Michael

At Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Valerie Kehl and Joshua Young of Lenhartsville welcomed baby boy Maverick at 3:22 a.m.

Valerie Kehl and Joshua Young with baby boy Maverick

At Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, Letoka McCann and Tylor Roming of Catasauqua welcomed baby girl Astraea at 5:10 a.m.

Lekota McCann and Tylor Roming with baby girl Astraea

At Wayne Memorial Hospital, Kayla and Steven Schariest of Hawley welcomed Carter Schariest at 5:50 a.m.



Kayla and Steven Schariest with baby boy Carter

At Guthrie Corning Hospital, Danby Salerno and Kourtney Cook of Watkins Glen, N.y. welcomed baby boy Luther Douglas at 1:41 p.m.