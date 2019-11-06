Digital Exclusive: Luzerne County’s voter turnout

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– As the sun set on Election Day, plenty of votes were still to be cast, but the early crowds had silently come and gone across Luzerne County.

Voter turnout in Hanover Township was low but one judge of elections may be able to explain.

“In our school board, this time, there is no competition. There is no competition with the commissioners either,” said Martha Sipper. “With county council, people are extremely interested but sometimes one small thing doesn’t bring a large amount of people out.”

One write-in candidate for Wilkes-Barre City Council spent all day at the polls, but said the low turnout numbers were discouraging.

“These local elections are the ones that are going to impact you and your children on a day-to-day basis,” said Tony Thomas.

Not all polling places resembled ghost towns, though, as Pittston saw major support for their local races.

“From what I understand, this is my first year doing this; speaking with people who have been doing it in the past, they’re expressing that the voter turnout was fairly high,” said Rock Shotto.

On the whole, election officials want to see more people come out and exercise their right to vote.

“I think if people had more interest in politics, it may bring them out,” said Sipper.

Just under 54,000 of the over 208,000 registered voters made it to the polls on election day for 2019.

