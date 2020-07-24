Digital Exclusive: Lackawanna County NAACP organizing

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has brought you the stories of protests against systemic racism and the demand for change as they’ve unfolded in recent months. Many say they are moments that are part of a movement here in NEPA and across the nation.

Mobilization, organization, and action. The Lackawanna County NAACP is not yet accredited but individuals playing different roles are uniting communities for change and equality.

“Once we collect 100 memberships, which will include everyone in the organizing committee, we will send the mast application to Kenneth Huston, who is the state conference president, along with the letter of recommendation from Ron Felton who is the Wilkes-Barre chapter president,” organizing committee member Heather Rhodes said.

“Before we have anything solid as far as directives go, we want to survey the community more. That’s why we’re trying to push this survey that we have on our Facebook page. We share it everywhere. There’s also a community Zoom that’s happening on August 2nd at 3 p.m. We’re going to have an ASL Spanish and English versions,” organizing committee member Savannah Drummond said.

