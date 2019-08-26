King’s College Engineering Starts School Year in New Home

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– It’s the first day of classes at King’s College in downtown Wilkes-Barre. For some students, it also means the first day of classes in a new engineering center.

“It’s really exciting. It’s really chaotic. We’re still figuring out the new technology, setting up our lab spaces–but it is really exciting. Our students are all really happy to be here,” said assistant professor of civil engineering, Tabitha Sprau Coulter. “I gave our senior civil students a tour this morning and they’re really excited–they thought the building was even better than they had expected, which is good to hear.”

Engineering students at King’s College had been spread over campus in years past, but the new Mulligan Center is bringing those future designers, architects, and problem-solvers under one roof.

“It’s awesome to finally have it. There have been talks of it since I was a freshman, incoming,” said Travis Ankoff, a junior civil engineering student. “To have it here is super exciting. To have everybody that’s involved in the same major all consolidated into one area with all the resources, professors–it’s very nice. We’re excited, especially with the new technology and labs.”

Classes are in full swing, but between a short timeline from renovations and getting everything ready, there’s still work to be done.

“I anticipate within the next week or two we’ll be able to have more stuff set up and ready to go in its full capacity,” added Sprau Coulter. “We just need some time to actually unpack and spend a little more time in the labs.”

The building mixes a bit of old and new with parts being protected under the historic registry–but who knows, maybe one of the students to walk down these halls will be able to redesign it again, down the road.