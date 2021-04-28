Digital Exclusive: Johnson College hosts 4th annual auction to benefit Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students in Johnson College’s Carpentry and Cabinetmaking Technology Program had their handmade work auctioned off for a good cause on Wednesday.

The program’s fourth annual auction presented 73 unique pieces of repurposed wood crafted by the students into furniture, cutting boards and more. All proceeds from the auction go to the Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA.

The socially-distanced event took place at the workshop where the pieces were made in Woolworth Hall on campus.

Students in the program tell Eyewitness News they’re proud to see people bidding on their pieces that took the entire semester to make.

