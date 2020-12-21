Digital Exclusive: Hundreds of Build-A-Bears donated to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Patients at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital will receive a new stuffed friend soon, after a massive toy donation on Monday.

Scott Vogel, who owns a BioHazard Remediation Company company in New Jersey, bought 1,001 Build-A-Bear stuffed bears to donate to children’s hospitals. 500 of them went to the hospital in Danville.

“I would want someone to take care of my kids the same way. And if something happened to them and I wasn’t there, knowing that a doctor or a nurse would be able to say here’s something and bring them down and calm them down. There’s no price to that,” Vogel said.

The stuffed animals traveled directly from the manufacturer to the hospital in plastic bags and cardboard homes. Vogel got the idea for the teddy bear donation earlier this year.

“I read an article in May saying that kids were not allowed to bring their stuffed animals into the hospital anymore due to COVID restrictions. And I said that’s… you’re taking their security blanket away,” Vogel said.

“If a child is having a down day, or if they need help or they just need something to liven them up, the bears might put a smile on their faces and it’ll change their day and help them forget they’re in the hospital just for a little bit,” Allison Naumann, Annual Giving Coordinator for Geisinger Health Foundation, said.

Vogel has seen how scary an emergency situation can be to kids first hand. He was an EMT when he was 16.

“You see the fear in their eyes. You see that they’re nervous. And once you see the mother go in the ambulance and they would calm down. Or they would hold on to something and they wouldn’t let go. That’s why we thought this was important,” Vogel said.





To help them become more comfortable, the bears also come with a birth certificate.

“Doctors and the nurses could physically name the bears with them and make it more of a bonding moment, so maybe now the kid will be a little bit more comfortable and now their heightened anxiety isn’t there anymore,” Vogel said.

Vogel tells Eyewitness News he’s already planning a bigger donation for next year.

“Once they found out I was doing this, I got a couple of restoration companies to reach out to me and they said we want to join. So what we want to do is hit 10,000 next year to hospitals throughout the country, to children’s hospitals. So I’m already reaching out to Build-A-Bear to get that ready to see if we can hit about 10,000 next year and eventually keep going up,” Vogel said.