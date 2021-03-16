Digital Exclusive: Hazleton market celebrates 80 years in business

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Marking 80 years in business and still going strong is quite the accomplishment.

Tarone Brothers’ Food Market has been a staple in Hazleton since 1941.

This month, the family owned-and-operated store is celebrating 80 years in business on Alter Street.







The owners tell Eyewitness News they’re thankful for the last 80 years and owe it all to the support of their customers.

