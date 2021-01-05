Digital Exclusive: Gov. Wolf awards local colleges “It’s On Us PA” grants

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday Governor Tom Wolf announced the 37 recipients of the “It’s On Us PA” grants to combat sexual assault on college campuses in Pennsylvania.

Three of them are in our area. East Stroudsburg University, University of Scranton, and Wilkes University are awarded up to $30,000 each.

The grants provide funding from January 2021 through May 2022 to implement strategies on campuses to:

Improve awareness, prevention, reporting, and response systems regarding sexual violence in schools, colleges, and universities to better serve all students.

Remove/reduce barriers that prevent survivors of sexual violence from reporting and/or accessing vital resources by creating a more consistent, empowering reporting process for student survivors of gender-based violence.

Demonstrate significant, proactive, and sustainable leadership to change campus culture by challenging Pennsylvania’s education leaders, including college and university presidents, as well as students, teachers, faculty, staff, families, and communities to pledge to improve their institutions’ climate around sexual assault.

The Wolf Administration has awarded 150 of these grants totaling nearly $4 million to more than 70 post-secondary institutions, including public and private two-year and four-year colleges and universities since 2016.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione talks to the Title IX coordinators at Wilkes University and the University of Scranton to find out what these grants mean for their schools tonight in a Digital Exclusive.