Digital Exclusive: Going ‘Beyond Violence’ amid COVID-19

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many programs and businesses laid dormant during coronavirus shutdowns, one local women’s shelter quietly moved and improved.

Beyond Violence, a Berwick nonprofit organization, used the time to increase the number of beds and resources by relocating.

Eyewitness News Reporter Kevin Hayes talks with the organization about the move and the importance of these resources, especially with what we’ve learned about domestic abuse reporting during a pandemic shutdown.