Digital Exclusive: Controversy surrounding drug rehab center

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP/DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A rehabilitation center in the Poconos is rubbing neighbors the wrong way.

Controversy is surrounding a property on the border of Delaware Water Gap and Smithfield Township so much so a protest was at a supervisors meeting.

“I don’t think anybody here is against drug rehab center. But we’re all of the people who bought property. One of the first things you do is you go out and you look for a house. This place is owned. This is a zoning issue,” Denny Douds said.

“It’s not about I don’t want to back, I don’t want a treatment center in my backyard. It’s not properly zoned. I know that residents in general, people need treatment and I want them to get their treatment in a properly zoned location,” Nefertiti Campbell said.

The matter is still far from any final ruling but we’ll take a look at exactly what residents in this neck of the woods are saying they’re concerned about in a digital exclusive.